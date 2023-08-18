West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The West is seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, but Moscow is taking countermeasures to prevent this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"Indeed, Russia’s EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS) and CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS) partners experience colossal pressure from unfriendly states. High-ranking officials from Western capitals are paying regular visits there to hold ‘consultations’ on issues of ‘preventing the evasion’ of the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions. To call thing by their proper names, this is about trying to force our allies to refuse from the absolutely legal cooperation with Russia by means of threats and blackmail," he said. "We accept understandingly the fact that our partners have to be prudent amid the external pressure."

According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law. Moscow is taking steps to stop attempts of destructive outside influence.

"Thus, efforts are being made within the EAEU to work out joint measures to overcome the consequences of the anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian sanctions by means of enhancing the sustainability of the economies of the EAEU countries," the minister said, adding that these efforts have already yielded results: the number of cooperation projects is growing, the food and energy security is safely ensured.

The top Russian diplomat also noted that the EAEU market accounts for 40% of foreign trade of Central Asian states. "More than 10,000 Russian and joint companies offering around 900,000 jobs are operating in the Central Asian region. In general, Eurasian integration is the guarantee of economic stability of the EAEU member countries and wellbeing of their citizens," Lavrov added.