Three killed, five wounded in blast during construction works in Donetsk

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. Three construction workers die and five more were wounded in the explosion of an unidentified munition in downtown Donetsk, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"An unidentified explosive object detonated during construction works in Shkolny Boulevard, killing three construction workers. Five more workers received wounds of various degrees of gravity," it said.