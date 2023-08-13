Putin praises construction industry as domestic economy’s driving force

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated workers and veterans of the domestic construction industry on their professional holiday, calling the sector a driving force of the national economy, according to the president’s congratulations posted on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"It is good that you worthily continue these remarkable traditions of creation. Today, despite the persisting uneasy situation, the construction industry demonstrates its effectiveness, largely shapes the sustainable and stable labor market and is rightly considered as one of the national economy’s engines," the presidential message reads.

The introduction of advanced technologies and engineering innovations and skilled managerial decisions help boost the amount of housing construction and successfully implement large-scale infrastructural projects in various regions of the country, the head of state stressed.

"And, of course, let me highlight the enormous and selfless work of builders aimed at restoring the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions," the Russian leader said, wishing construction industry workers new achievements and all the best.

Builders’ Day was instituted by a decree of the USSR Supreme Soviet on September 6, 1955. The professional holiday is annually celebrated in Russia on the second Sunday of August.