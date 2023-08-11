Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 50 times in past day, one civilian killed

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 50 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, leaving one civilian dead and another one injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 50 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel. "It was reported that a man was killed in Gorlovka’s Central City district, and another man was injured in the Kievsky district of Donetsk."

"22 residential buildings were damaged in the Kuibyshevsky and Kiev districts of Donetsk, Gorlovka’s Central City district and Yasinovataya. Two civilian facilities were also damaged," the mission added.

The Ukrainian attacks targeted Svetlodarsk, Gorlovka, Luganskoye, Yasinovataya and its outskirts, Donetsk and Makeyevka.

Kiev troops used 155mm and 152mm artillery shells, including cluster shells, and MLRS rounds for these attacks.