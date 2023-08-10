Russia’s Medvedev advances to quarterfinal of Canada Masters

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinal of Canada Masters in Toronto after defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Medvedev, seeded second, won the match 6:4, 6:4. Musetti was seeded 16th.

In the quarterfinal, the Russian player will face the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the ATP Rankings List. In 2022, Medvedev was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup for the Russian national team as well as the ATP Cup.