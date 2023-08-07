International counterterrorist exercise to be held in fall — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. An international counterterrorist exercise with participation of military contingents from ADMM-Plus countries will be held in September 2023 in the Primorye Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

A command field exercise to counter terrorism with participation of representatives of the Russian Ministry Defense, ASEAN member-countries and ADMM-Plus dialog partners ended in Myanmar, the ministry informed.

"The ended command field exercise serves as a prelude for the antiterrorist exercise with participation of contingents from ADMM-Plus countries, which will be held in September of this year in the Primorye Region on the territory of Russia," the ministry said.

The ADMM-Plus is a mechanism of interaction among defense ministry of ten countries - members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and dialog partners (Australia, India, China, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the US and Japan) created in April 2010.