Russian forces repel attack of 13 Ukrainian drones in Crimea — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down ten Ukrainian drones trying to attack the territory of Crimea, while three more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were knocked out by electronic warfare equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"Earlier today, the Kiev regime’s attempt to attack facilities on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula with unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Air defense units on duty destroyed ten UAVs. Three more enemy drones were suppressed by electronic warfare equipment," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the attempted attack caused no damage or casualties.