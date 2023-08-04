Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 75 times in past day

DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 75 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, firing 241 projectiles of various types, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 75 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

The fire targeted seven cities and towns in the republic: Donetsk, Blagodatnoye, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Nikolskoye and Yasinovataya district.

Kiev troops used 155mm and 152mm artillery shells for these attacks, firing 241 projectiles in total.

A total of 74 shelling attacks took place on the previous day, Wednesday, August 2.