Russian forces destroy Ukrainian weapons near Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Aircraft of Russia’s Battlegroup South delivered strikes on Ukrainian military targets in the Lisichansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Thursday.

"Aircraft of the Southern Battlegroup delivered airstrikes on Ukrainian army facilities in the Lisichansk area. Combat helicopters destroyed a Ukrainian armored infantry carrier and an armored combat vehicle near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Kleshcheyevka," he said.

According to the spokesman, artillery hit areas of deployment of Ukraine’s 22nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Alexandro-Kalinovo, destroying two BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, and munitions carriers.

Apart from that, Russian forces wiped out three 120mm mortars and a Msta-B towed gun, as well as two electronic warfare stations in Karpovka and Krasnogorovka, he added.