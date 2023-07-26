Kiev troops fired 222 projectiles towards populated areas of DPR over past day

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces fired a total of 222 various munitions towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"The adversary conducted 48 shelling attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems and 155mm artillery in the Donetsk direction, four shelling attacks involving 152mm artillery in the Gorlovka direction, four shelling attacks in the Yasinovataya direction with MLRS and 152mm artillery, and two attacks in the Volnovakha direction involving 155mm artillery," the mission said. "Overall, 222 munitions of various types were fired."

The attacks targeted Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Krasnaya Polyana, Makeyevka, and Petrovskoye, as well as Yasinovataya and its outskirts.