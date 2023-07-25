Putin to present some Moscow’s initiatives during Russia-Africa summit — aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will voice his assessment of the modern international relations system and will present some initiatives, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Tuesday.

"The president will make a big statement, will provide his assessment of the state of the international relations system, including the establishment of a new world order, based on the principle of multipolarity and equality of all sovereign states," the Kremlin representative said.

According to the official, "the main attention will be paid to perspectives of further development of relations between Russia and Africa with an emphasis on Russia’s assistance to sovereign national development of Russian states, on ensuring fair access to food, fertilizer, modern technologies and energy."

"Some our initiatives in these areas will be presented," Ushakov added.

"Russia pays priority attention to the development of relations with African states based on principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs," the official underscored.

According to Ushakov, "Russia’s trade and economic ties with African states develop successfully."

"In the last three years, since the first summit, trade volume between Russia and Africa has increased from $16.8 billion to $17.9 billion by the end of 2022; the commodity nomenclature improves due to the growing share of non-primary, high-tech products," the Kremlin representative said.

He also pointed out the cooperation in education, noting that about 100 educational facilities were built back during the Soviet era with Soviet assistance, and about 480,000 African students have received professional education there.

"These traditions continue today, with the number of African students studying in Russia having reached 35,000 people. The education quota for African citizens has increased by 2.5 times in three years due to federal funding, and currently stands at over 4,700 seats for 2023/24 educational year," Ushakov said.

He also noted Moscow’s close cooperation with African states in international organizations on the most important global and regional issues.

"Russia and Africa cooperate closely on security and countering new threats and challenges, such as terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime," the official said.