Several final documents to be passed at Russia-Africa summit - sources

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Several documents, including on security, will be adopted during the Russia-Africa summit, several diplomatic sources have told TASS.

"Several final documents are expected to be passed after the summit. This is a general political declaration, as well as several other documents. These agreements concern, among other things, cooperation in space, anti-terrorist activity and security, as well as economic and humanitarian cooperation," one of the sourced told news agency.

TASS interlocutors at African embassies emphasize that their countries took an active part in drafting the documents.