Kiev troops shell Donetsk twice early on Sunday

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. At least two shelling attacks on Donetsk, the administrative center of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), were registered in the early hours of Sunday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"One Ukrainian shelling attack was registered <…> at 1:45 a.m. [Moscow time], coming from the settlement of Netaylovo and targeting the city of Donetsk (Kievsky District). Five 155mm artillery shells were fired," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Later, the center reported that five more 155mm shells were launched in the same direction at 2:20 a.m. Moscow time, towards the city’s Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts.