Moscow invites CIS senior election officials to monitor Russia's 2024 presidential vote

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) deputy chairman Nikolay Bulayev has invited representatives of election commissions from the Commonwealth of Independent States to monitor the Russian presidential elections in March 2024, the CEC press office said in a statement on Saturday.

"We would like that you find a spare time in your work schedule in order to come visiting us in March 2024 and participate as monitors in the Russian presidential election," the CEC’s press office quoted Bulayev as saying.