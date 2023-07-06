People’s unity on June 23-24 proves Russia will withstand any threat — security official

KRASNODAR, July 6. /TASS/. The traitorous actions of the Wagner PMC put Russia on the verge if a civil war, but decisive actions of law enforcement agencies and authorities, the unity and patriotism of the people proved that the country will withstand any threat, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said Thursday.

"On June 23-24, events took place when ambitious, but effectively traitorous actions of the Wagner PMC leadership almost put the country on the verge of being pulled into a civil conflict. However, decisive actions of the troops, law enforcement and security agencies’ officers, heads administrations, the unity and patriotism of our people once again proved that Russia will withstand any threats," Patrushev said during a security meeting in Krasnodar.

"The unity in protection of national interests and national sovereignty make our people invincible. So it was, so it will be," he underscored.