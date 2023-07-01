Russia, Cuba needs direct air service between capitals — Ambassador

VARADERO, July 2. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba need the direct air service between Moscow and Havana to develop tourist and business ties, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Coronelli told reporters.

"We need at least one flight from Moscow to Havana," the Ambassador said. In May of this year, "there was a statement about the opening of Aeroflot flights to Cuba," Coronelli noted. "There was said that three flights per week were the case in point, two to Varadero and one to Havana. We are looking forward to this flight to Havana. Further to tourism that is on the rise, our business ties are growing," he added.

Russia and Cuba resumed the direct air service on Saturday. The Rossiya airline will make two flights between Moscow and Varadero per week and will add one more flight since September.