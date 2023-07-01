Senior Russian lawmaker says legalizing marijuana would shatter Ukrainian statehood

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Saturday said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will deliver a death blow to Ukrainian statehood if he legalizes marijuana.

"Zelensky has now suggested to help the people of Ukraine 'endure pain, stress and trauma' by legalizing marijuana, driving the last nail into the coffin of Ukrainian statehood," the lawmaker said on Telegram.

At the end of last month, Zelensky reiterated his call to legalize cannabis-based medicines in Ukraine. He previously had spoken in favor in decriminalizing marijuana in July 2021, asking the country’s legislature to consider its legalization as a priority. The day after his proposal, lawmakers failed to vote on a bill to that effect. However, in June 2022, the cabinet decided to allow the use of marijuana for medical and scientific purposes.

Volodin, in the same Telegram post, also blamed Zelensky for causing irreparable damage to Ukraine's sovereignty by denying the country’s history, language, faith, culture and traditions. According to the lawmaker, Zelensky is hurting Ukrainians by banning the Russian language, as it is spoken by the majority of the country's population.