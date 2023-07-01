US, its allies try to use NPT to implement own ambitions — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The US and its allies are attempting to use the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to impose their view of the world order and implement their own ambitions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The US and its allies are trying to use the NPT with the aim of imposing their view of the global world order and implementing their ambitions. We see how under the pretext of bolstering the regime of global non-proliferation, a strategy of putting pressure on countries with independent foreign policy is being implemented," the senior diplomat noted in an interview with TASS on the 55th anniversary of the treaty’s signing.