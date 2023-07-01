Attempts of foreign meddling to intensify as elections loom closer — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The attempts of interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs by unfriendly countries will intensify with upcoming elections, Vasily Piskarev, chair of the Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee and of the State Duma Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, said.

"It is obvious that as the election campaign gets closer, the attempts of meddling on the part of unfriendly countries will only intensify. Training future protest activists under the guise of observers at various educational sessions abroad has been a tried and tested technology in the West for a while," the commission’s Telegram channel quoted him as saying.

The lawmaker added that the Duma commission will "continue its work on detecting such attempts in the electoral sphere.".