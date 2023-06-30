Ukrainian troops shell DPR 28 times over past day, republic says

DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 28 times over the past 24 hours, overall firing 174 rounds of munitions, the republic’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

According to the mission’s Telegram channel, Ukrainian troops used multiple-launch rocket systems and 152mm and 155mm conventional artillery. The Ukrainian army delivered strikes on four population centers in the DPR with 10 people sustaining wounds as a result.