Public discussion about nuclear war possibility started by Western politicians — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Public discussion about the possibility of a nuclear war was initiated by Western politicians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Radio and Television of Portugal (RTP) media group.

He recalled about relevant statements by British former Prime Minister Liz Truss, German Air Force Commander Ingo Gerhartz, and French former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. "Such statements set off public discussion about the possibility of a nuclear war," he said, adding that questions about the possibility of a nuclear conflict should be addressed to "those who demand that a strategic defeat be inflicted on Russia.

"My key message is the following: analyze statements by EU and NATO leaders. It is extremely aggressive rhetoric. They are repeating as a mantra that Russia must suffer a ‘strategic defeat,’" he stressed.