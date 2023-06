LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. One thousand Ukrainian soldiers are currently kept prisoner in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), LPR human rights ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS on Friday.

"Now, one thousand Ukrainian servicemen <…> are held in the territory of the LPR," she said.

She told TASS earlier that more than 200 LPR residents have been killed in the republic as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops since February 2022.