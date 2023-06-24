Putin delivering televised address

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a televised address.
Earlier, several audio recordings containing accusations against the country’s military authorities were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for an armed rebellion. The FSB warned Wanger fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him.