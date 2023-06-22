Gas pipe, power line damaged as Ukraine shells Belgorod region town

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A gas pipe and a power line were damaged when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the settlement of Krasny Pakhar in the southwestern Russian Belgorod Region late on Thursday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The outskirts of the settlement of Krasny Pakhar were shelled by Ukraine. There were no casualties. According to preliminary information, fragments of a shell damaged the roof and the facade of a private house. Also, a power supply line and a gas pipe were damaged," the governor said.

In his words, emergency response crews are working on the site of the attack.

The Belgorod Region in southwest Russia has been frequently shelled by the armed forces of Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in that country. A state of emergency has been declared in several villages that directly border Ukraine.