TASS tops tanking of most cited media in context of SPIEF — Mediologia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. TASS has topped the list of mass media outlets cited most frequently in the context of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to Medialogia’s, a Russian media monitoring company, data for June 14-17, 2023.

TASS in number one among Top 5 most frequently cited mass media outlets in the context of the SPIEF, with a citation index of 634.55. It is followed by RIA Novosti (577.06) and RBC (119.35). The Izvestia newspaper and the Rossiya-24 television channel share the fourth and fifth places.

"The data analysis demonstrates that the SPIEF-2023 was mentioned three times as many times as the SPIED-2022 both in the mass media and on social networks," Mediologia said.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — was held from June 14 through 17. The theme of this year’s forum was: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS was the official information partner of the event.