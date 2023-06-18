Around 200,000 sq m of housing to be built in DPR in 2023 — minister

DONETSK, June 18. /TASS/. Around 200,000 square meters of housing are expected to be built and more than 2,100 apartment blocks are expected to be restored in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in 2023, DPR minister of the housing and utilities sector, Nikolai Tsiganov, told TASS on Sunday.

"Plans for 2023 include the construction of some 200,000 square meters of housing. It is necessary to restore 2,129 multi-apartment houses. It is also planned to restore more than 400,000 square meters of private houses in 2023-2025," he said.

In 2022, twenty-five apartment blocks (more than 164,000 square meters) were built in Mariupol and Volnovakha, providing housing to more than 1,700 families.