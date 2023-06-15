IAEA team gathered information for assessing situation at ZNPP — director-general

VIENNA, June 15. /TASS/. During its Thursday’s visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collected information for assessing situation at the facility, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who led the mission.

"We believe that we have gathered a good amount of information for an assessment of the situation, and we will continue permanently monitoring the situation there in order to help prevent a nuclear accident," he said in a video address, published on Twitter.

Since last September, Grossi has visited the ZNPP three times. Earlier this month, the IAEA director-general said that during his latest personal visit to the facility, he expected to assess compliance with the five ZNPP security principles that he had coined.

Addressing a UN Security Council session on May 30, Grossi put forward five security principles for the ZNPP: there should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant; ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant; off-site supply of power to the plant should not be put at risk; all structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage; and, finally, no action should be taken that undermines these principles. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said measures taken by Moscow are consistent with these principles.