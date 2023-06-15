Ukrainian sabotage group attempted infiltration under cover of IAEA convoy — military

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian special reconnaissance (SR) groups attempted to infiltrate the settlement of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region under cover of the IAEA convoy, but suffered casualties and was pushed back, commander of the "Shtorm Z" unit, call sign Ali, told TASS.

"A Ukrainian special reconnaissance (SR) group attempted to break into the outskirts of the settlement of Kamenskoye during the regime of silence under the cover of the IAEA convoy," he said.

According to the commander, Ukrainian forces lost at least 10 personnel.

"They were engaged, which resulted in Ukrainian forces losing at least 10 people and being pushed back," he added.