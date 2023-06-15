Russia’s Q1 GDP expected to decline by 1.8% — statistics

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) improved the estimate of the decline in Russia's GDP in January-March 2023 to 1.8% in annual terms.

Earlier, Rosstat estimated the decline in Russia's GDP in the Q1 at 1.9%. Compared to the Q4 of 2022, GDP decreased by 18.6%.

The GDP’s decline in the Q1 was associated with a decrease in value added in such areas as water supply, sanitation, waste collection and disposal - by 10.8%, wholesale and retail trade - by 10.1%, information and communication - by 5.4%, mining - 4.9%, the statement said.

Rosstat noted that Russia’s inflation from June 6 to June 13, 2023, amounted to 0.05%. At the same time, from May 30 to June 5, inflation reached 0.21%.