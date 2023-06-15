Economic restructuring, privatization, and plans for the future — SPIEF Day 22

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. State management of the restructuring of the economy may result in the complete suppression of private enterprise, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

There is a need to reduce the role the government plays in the economy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted in his turn. Representatives of the economic bloc of Russia voiced support for privatizing underperforming assets during the forum.

It is the job of national leaders to search for its place in the new world undergoing painful transformation, Siluanov added.

"Globalization will remain, but it will be different," noted presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin. "This is because the global center of power is changing," he said.

Proactive development of the nuclear sector in Eastern Russia will start in the coming years, Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev said at SPIEF. The corporation also has plans for international contracts. "Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Sri Lanka want to enter into legally significant agreements with us this year to build nuclear power facilities," the senior manager said.

Freight traffic over the North-South international transport corridor is growing steadily. "It is forecast to be 17.6 mln metric tons this year with a chance of growing to 41 mln metric tons by 2030," Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said.

Meanwhile, member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union are discussing the possibility of using digital currencies for mutual settlements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS. The topic of common payment instruments is also on the BRICS agenda, the diplomat added.