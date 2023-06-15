Nine drones downed or jammed in Crimea, no one injured — Crimea’s head

SIMFEROPOL, June 15. /TASS/. Nine drones were either downed of jammed in Crimea during the night, one of them detonated in the village of Dokuchayevo, breaking windows in several residential houses, Crimea’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Thursday.

"During this night and morning, nine drones were seen over Crimea’s territory: six were downed by air defense systems and three were jammed and forced to land by electronic warfare means. One drone detonated in the village of Dokuchayevo. No one was hurt. Windows were broken in several houses," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The village of Dokuchayevo is located some 40 kilometers from Crimea’s capital Simferopol.

The previous mass drone attack on Crimea occurred in the night on June 4. Five droned were shot down and four more were jammed. One drone fell down in Dzhankoi, breaking windows in three private houses and one car.