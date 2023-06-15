Russian military thwarts Ukraine’s attempt to regroup forces in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Battlegroup East thwarted Ukraine’s attempt to regroup its forces in the Zaporozhye Region and destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer and manpower, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Zaporozhye Region, the enemy conducted reconnaissance activities and fire from artillery systems, and tries to regroup its forces. A D-30 towed howitzer and enemy manpower were hit by the battlegroup’s artillery fire," he said, adding that air defense systems downed six Ukrainian drones.