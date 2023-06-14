Uralchem to ship up to 90,000 tons of fertilizers to Africa from European ports

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Uralchem-Uralkali Group intends to ship 80,000-90,000 tons of fertilizers blocked in European ports as humanitarian assistance to African countries in need in the near future, Chief Executive Officer of United Chemical Co Uralchem Dmitry Konyaev said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"The first batch shipped was not part of the frozen products, with the shipments flowing from Russia’s Baltic. Later we managed to ship products from the Netherlands and Belgium, while now shipments from Latvia are underway. We have already shipped 77,000 or 78,000 tons, and we plan to ship another 80,000-90,000 tons in the foreseeable future," he said.

Uralchem-Uralkali agreed to supply humanitarian batches of fertilizers blocked at warehouses in Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia to Africa last November. The first vessel for exports was chartered by the UN’s World Food Program.

