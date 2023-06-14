Ukrainian to attempt to capture ZNPP again amid counteroffensive failures — politician

MELITOPOL, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces will make a new attempt to capture the Zaporozhye NPP amid lack of success since the beginning of the counteroffensive, says Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement.

According to the politician, Kiev authorities may try to present such assault attempt as some military success to Western states that ship weapons to Ukraine.

"I have no doubts that Ukrainian militants will attempt a provocation against the ZNPP. Quite possibly, it will be a complex on: there may be shelling of the power plant’s area with heavy weapons, as well as a landing attempt in order to capture the NPP, considering the shallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir. Once the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime realizes that there is no success on the Zaporozhye front, on any swath - for example, on the Vasilyevka, Pologi swath or even the Vremevka protrusion, where the Ukrainian forces got stuck while suffering colossal casualties - the regime may try to sell such ‘victory’ to the West," Rogov told TASS.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have lost about 7,500 personnel as killed or injured since June 4 while attempting offensive on southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued offensive attempts on these directions while suffering heavy losses in personnel and vehicles.