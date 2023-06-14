Ukrainian forces fire 100 artillery rounds, 20 missiles into Donetsk in past day — mayor

DONETSK, June 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 100 artillery shells and 20 rockets using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) into four districts of Donetsk on Wednesday, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian Nazis have fired 100 155mm and 152mm shells and 20 MLRS rockets into the Petrovsky, Kievsky, Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky neighborhoods," he wrote.

According to Kulemzin, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said that on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk and its adjacent areas 18 times.