ZNPP’s nuclear safety to be fully ensured — Rosenergoatom

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, has pledged that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant.

"We can be quite sure that the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be ensured in full," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

According to Karchaa, a mobile pumping station has been sent from the Smolensk NPP to ensure that the ZNPP is cooled properly.

"The source of evil for nuclear safety <…> is the Ukrainian regime," he said. "If any international efforts were made to prevent Ukraine’s using unmanned aerial vehicles, if there were forces capable of ruling out the Ukrainian regime being able to seize the plant as a means of resolving the problem, we would be able to cope with all the rest. <…> The threat is coming from the other bank of the Dnieper River. With this threat gone, we will cope with everything else and nuclear safety will be ensured."

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said earlier on Tuesday that there is no direct threat to the Zaporozhye NPP after the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters. Now, the water is subsiding. There were 35 communities in the flood zone, with residents being evacuated from there as well as nearby areas.