Russia’s top security official to participate in bilatetal consultations in Minsk

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will begin his two-day visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday.

According to the Russian Security Council’s office, Patrushev will take part in Russian-Belarusian security consultations and hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich.

Visit to Belarus

Patrushev’s previous visit to Minsk took place in June 2021, when he participated in security consultations involving national security council officials and a number of ministries and agencies of Russia and Belarus. The consultations focused on regional and global security, military cooperation and national security. The participants also exchanged opinions on international security agreements, such as the Open Skies Treaty and the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

The sides also outlined plans for future Russian-Belarusian cooperation, including between the two states’ national security councils, military agencies, security services and law enforcement bodies.

During that visit, Patrushev also met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss defense and security cooperation issues.

On the second day of his visit, Patrushev will attend a meeting of chiefs of national security councils from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an international security organization whose current members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. It was founded in 2002 on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty of May 15, 1992.