Kiev regime committed unthinkable crime by blowing up Kakhovka dam — Russian UN envoy

UNITE NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. The Kiev regime committed an unthinkable crime by blowing up the Kakhovka dam, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting Tuesday.

"During nighttime of June 6, the Kiev regime committed an unthinkable crime - detonation of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, causing uncontrollable water discharge down the stream of river Dnieper," Nebenzya said.

He pointed out that settlements have been flooded, with "thousands of people requiring evacuation, which has already begun."

"Colossal damage has been caused to regional agriculture and the ecosystem of the delta of Dnieper," the diplomat pointed out.