Russia sees beginning of Kakhovka dam disinformation campaign — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is witnessing the beginning of a disinformation campaign regarding Tuesday’s events at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

"We are already witnessing a well-coordinating information - disinformation, to be more precise - campaign. We are hearing statements coming from the West and, naturally, from Kiev, and will most likely hear in this hall today that the dam of the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by Russia," he said.

In his words, those claims were consistent "with the same erroneous logic that blamed Russia for shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant or for blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline."

"There is an air of schizophrenia about these conclusions," the Russian diplomat added.