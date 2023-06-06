Counterfeit cider claims 32 lives in Russia — health ministry

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Thirty-two people have died after being poisoned by illicitly-made cider in six Russian regions, with the total number of those affected standing at 90, the Russian health ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 6, the overall number of those affected from drinking counterfeit alcohol in Russian regions was 90, including four minors and one pregnant woman. Four patients are in critical condition, 30 patients are in serious condition, and 26 more patients are in condition of medium gravity in hospitals in the Ulyanovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, and Penza Regions, as well as on the Republics of Udmurtia and Chuvashia," it said.

According to local authorities, 32 people have died from poisoning, with most of the deaths - 20 - reported in the Ulyanovsk Region.

A criminal case was opened against the founder of OOO Andi, the counterfeit drink producer. On Tuesday, a court in Ulyanovsk sanctioned his arrest until August 4.