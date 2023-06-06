Water levels rise quickly in flooded city of Golaya Pristan — authorities

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. The situation in the flooded Kherson Region city of Golaya Pristan has deteriorated rapidly on Tuesday evening, as floodwaters started to rise, the head of the region’s government Andrey Alekseyenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Following the developments in Alyoshki, the situation in Golaya Pristan started to worsen by this evening. Bottomlands went under water in daytime, and then waters started to rise quickly. Although we had more time to inform and evacuate the people, many of them are still reluctant to collect their belongings and documents, and we have to persuade them. Even now, people refuse to believe that floodwaters may reach rooftops or rise even higher," Alekseyenko said.

In his words, the rescue and evacuation effort is being conducted "under constant shelling," although "there are no personnel or military equipment in the city’s residential quarters."

"The simply fire indiscriminate Grad MLRS salvos at the city’s residential quarters," Alekseyenko added.