MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The dollar to ruble exchange rate decreased at the Moscow Exchange opening Monday by 1.75 kopecks and stands at 79.98 rubles.

The euro exchange rate decreased by 24.5 kopecks to 86.26 rubles.

Meanwhile, the yuan to ruble exchange rate decreased by 3.6 kopecks and currently stands at 11.336 rubles.