Rostec completes trial use of drone-based guided artillery munition

MINSK, May 22. /TASS/. The trial use of the drone-base version of the Krasnopol guided artillery munition has been completed successfully, Rostec’s High Precision Systems told TASS during the MILEX-2023 arms and equipment expo.

"The development of the modified drone-based guided munition is complete. We have carried out a trial use with positive results," the company said.

The Krasnopol guided artillery complex includes a high-explosive guided shell and a laser target designator. The 152-mm shell can be used with all types of artillery systems, including modern Msta and Koalitsiya self-propelled howitzers. The munition can travel up to 20 km and has a payload of 8 kg. The target designator can follow up to three targets.

The latest shell version is made in 155-mm caliber and features increased range and precision against small targets. In addition, the munition can be used at any time of day, including in dense clouds and strong winds.