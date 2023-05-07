Kherson Region to organize fairs for tour operators — official

GENICHESK, May 7. /TASS/. The Administration of the Kherson Region plans to organize a series of fairs for tour operators to show recreational capabilities of the region, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The regional government is currently considering the issue of organizing presentation events, and we will hold fairs for the tourist industry market players within their framework. Such partnership of the government and businessmen will definitely bear its fruit," the acting governor said.

An appropriate information campaign and making local sights popular will contribute to development of the tourist industry in the region, he added.