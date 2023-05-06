IAEA aware of evacuation from Energodar — Director General

VIENNA, May 7. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have received information about evacuation of people from the city of Energodar, Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Specialists of the Agency "have received information about the situation regarding the evacuation" in Energodar, where the majority of NPP employees are living," Grossi said.

"They [the experts - TASS] are closely monitoring the situation for any potential impact on nuclear safety and security," he noted.

Experts did not manage to visit Energodar in recent days, the director general added.

Acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region Evgeny Balitsky said earlier that residents of eighteen settlements would be temporarily relocated because of intensified fire attacks of the Ukrainian army.