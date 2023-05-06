Ukrainian army continues shelling Donetsk region’s settlements — mission

DONETSK, April 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military opened fire fifty nine times against settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day and two noncombatants were killed, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Sunday.

According to data posted on the Telegram channel of the mission, the Ukrainian army made 59 artillery attacks, using MLRS and 152 and 155 mm artillery. A total of 303 munitions were fired.

Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeevka, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya were under fire. Two women were killed in Donetsk as a result of fire attacks. Four city residents were wounded, including a child. Six houses were damaged, he mission said.