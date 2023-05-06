Situation with fires in Sverdlovsk Region critical, governor says

YEKATERINBURG, May 7. /TASS/. The situation with fires in the Sverdlovsk Region is estimated as critical and the region requested help to fight them, Governor of the Region Evgeny Kuivashev said on the official Telegram channel of the region.

"The situation with fires is critical in the region. It is aggravated further by the weather: dry winter and smoldering of peat-lands, followed by abnormally hot dry spring and strong wind. Gusts will be up to 20 meters per second tomorrow again," the governor said.

"I regret saying our rescuers cannot cope with all [fire] spots; there are too many of them. We requested the federal aid," Kuivashev said. Airplanes and helicopters will operate in the Region from Sunday morning, he added.