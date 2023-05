MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The authorities of the Rezhevsky district of the Sverdlovsk region, where warehouses are on fire, have introduced a state of emergency, the district’s head Ivan Kartashov said on his page in the Vkontakte social media on Saturday.

"On the territory of Rezhevsky urban district a state of emergency is effective starting from 11:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. Moscow time - TASS) of May 6, 2023," he wrote.