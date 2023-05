MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev on Friday lost to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff at a semifinal match at the Association of Tennis Professionals Masters tournament in Madrid.

The game ended with the score of 4:6, 6:3, 6:4 in favor of the German player, who is moving on to face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final.