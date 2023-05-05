Enough ammunition for defense, advance in special operation, Akhmat commander says

GROZNY, May 5. /TASS/. Commander of the Akhmat commando unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Apty Alaudinov said that there is sufficient ammunition for defensive and offensive actions within the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"During wartime, it is never the case that there is always enough of everything. <…> We cannot say that we have the enormous amount of ammunition but there is enough for us to firmly defend ourselves as well as advance toward the enemy on a daily basis. I think that this is quite sufficient," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company, said that the Wagner units would remain at their positions in Artyomovsk until May 9 and then pull out "to rear bases to lick their wounds" and prevent personnel losses. He also asserted that the Wagner PMC experienced a shortage of ammunition.